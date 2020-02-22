Scotland may never recover from these futile divisions – Brian Wilson

A new poll suggesting nearly half of people in Scotland think the country will be forever divided by constitutional issues makes for sad reading, writes Brian Wilson.

There are divisions within all societies – between haves and have-nots, privileged and underdogs, the socially liberal and conservative.

These are the stuff of democratic politics. The pendulum swings and an equilibrium is found. Too far to the right, too far to the left? Next time there will be a chance to correct it. Until recently, these were healthy, necessary divisions within Scotland, conducted with passion and respect, the pendulum gradually moving towards a more liberal, egalitarian society.

The differences which now divide Scotland are of a different and depressing nature – the price paid for wasted years of arguing about the constitution to the subordination of all else.

According to a YouGov survey for Our Scotland Future, 57 per cent think the country is split because of constitutional issues, while 47 per cent believe Scotland will “forever remain divided”.

Those who have made careers out of the perpetual appeal to grievance should review their handiwork. Is permanent division really their ambition – or even a price worth paying?

We have plumbed the depths when there cannot be a summit about drug-related deaths, in which we lead Europe, without it becoming the excuse for a stand-off.

The eyes of the world will be on Glasgow for Cop26 but the priority is to nick in and book the Science Centre before the organisers can get their hands on it. How pathetic.

Now immigration is the battleground of high principle with hyperbole the weapon of choice when Scotland’s interests would be far better served by evidence-based negotiation. This sad poll confirms that Scotland is being steadily degraded and divided by its “new politics”. It is long past time for the pendulum to respond accordingly.