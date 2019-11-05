Rugby World Cup: Who can deny the fairy-tale ending in Japan? – Angus Robertson

South Africa’s victory in the Rugby World Cup will inspire a new generation of Springboks and while it may dismay England fans, they can still look back on an impressive win over the All-Blacks, writes Angus Robertson.

The Rugby World Cup in Japan was a huge success. Of course, it would have been better if Scotland had progressed further and English pals would have loved their team to win the final.

Who, however, could deny the fairy-tale result, with South Africa’s first-ever black captain raising the William Webb Ellis trophy after a convincing 32-12 victory?

Siya Kolisi, who grew up in poverty in the townships, led the rainbow nation to a well deserved victory and will have inspired a new generation of kids of all colours to play for the Springboks.

Former captain Francois Pienaar who was presented the trophy by Nelson Mandela says this triumph eclipses the 1995 World Cup victory. The first ever World Cup in Asia was also a great success with breakthrough performances for Uruguay and Japan, and a tremendous England semi-final victory over the All-Blacks.

Meanwhile Scotland can continue the sporting rivalry against Japan with two test matches confirmed for next year.

READ MORE: SRU confirms Scotland to face Japan in two Tests as summer 2020 tour details revealed