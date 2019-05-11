Robot whisky?! The end is nigh – leader comment

Okay, this is very nearly it. We’ve had a good run but now, like all good things, it’s coming to an end.

We humans may soon have to face up to the fact that we are obsolete, past it, redundant, and rendered so by arguably our greatest creation, the robot.

If robotic brains, who let us remember don’t actually have tastebuds or not ones like ours anyway, can make a better whisky than we can, then there seems no limit to their talents; ours will slowly dwindle into obscurity in comparison.

So, we should probably get ready for robot comedians who are funnier than Billy Connolly (no!), robot artists capable of painting smiles more enigmatic than Mona Lisa’s, and robot musicians who sing sweeter songs than, yes, even Ed Sheeran.

Maybe eventually we will all live in a Robotocracy. Robo-MPs that never dissemble or over-claim for expenses and that come up with policies and laws everyone instantly loves. “Why didn’t we think of that?” people will say before taking a sip of their perfectly mixed ‘Scotsman Colada’ (a real cocktail, we Googled it) and carrying on doing whatever it is humans do in the near future.

