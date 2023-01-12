Petition launched to end ‘discriminatory’ abortions on the basis of disability - Calum MacKellar

Last November, the Court of Appeal endorsed the 2001 High Court of England and Wales’ rejection of the landmark case brought forward by Ms. Heidi Crowter, a 27-year-old woman with Down’s syndrome from Coventry, against the Abortion Act 1967, as amended (which also applies to Scotland).

Indeed, this Act enables a termination up until birth if the foetus has a disorder, even when the procedure is not necessary to prevent grave injury to the pregnant woman or to save her life, but restricts abortions to 24 weeks if the foetus has no disability. In other words, a non-disabled foetus is better protected in law from being terminated, which Ms. Crowter argued, expresses a clear discriminatory message that any resulting non-disabled child is seen as having more value and worth in society than a child with a disability.

To be fair, the Court of Appeal did recognise that many people with disabilities, including with Down’s syndrome, may be upset and offended by certain provisions of the Abortion Act 1967 and that these may be seen as inferring that their lives are of lesser value. But the Court also ruled that a perception of what the law implies is not, by itself, enough to challenge the provisions of the Act. Indeed, Lord Justice Underhill argued that the Abortion Act 1967 was not sending any explicit or overt statement that the life of a disabled child is inferior to that of a non-disabled child.

In response, however, it may be useful to clearly determine the very few reasons why women do decide to terminate a foetus with a disability. And one of these would certainly be that having a non-disabled child is seen as being preferable than having a disabled child. This means that the Abortion Act 1967 clearly expresses, in certain circumstances, a discriminatory attitude which would contradict the UK Equality Act 2010 which protects individuals with certain characteristics, including those with different abilities and sex. Thus, in the same way as discriminatory terminations based on sex are criminalised under the UK Human Fertilisation and Embryology Act 1990, as amended, which stated that “[a] licence … cannot authorise any practice designed to secure that any resulting child will be of one sex rather than the other”, the law should prohibit any practice designed to secure that any resulting child will be of one disability/ability rather than another.

Dr. Calum MacKellar, Director of Research of the Scottish Council on Human Bioethics

The latest statistics for 2021 in England and Wales indicate that 859 abortions took place because a foetus had Down’s syndrome of which 24 were at, or older, than 24 weeks. This means that eugenic ideology aiming at deselecting those with a certain genetic heritage is alive and well in the UK.The UN Committee on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities has consistently criticised countries that enable discriminatory abortions on the basis of disability. This committee recommended in 2011, that countries “abolish the distinction made … in the period allowed under law within which a pregnancy can be terminated based solely on disability.” To this end, a petition can now be signed on the official Petitions Collecting Signatures page of the Scottish Parliament to address such discriminatory abortions at: https://petitions.parliament.scot/petitions/PE1996.