Pete Wishart for Commons Speaker? Maybe not – leader comment

Pete Wishart’s decision to put himself forward as the next Speaker of the Commons has raised a few eyebrows.

“Is it a wind-up?” asked STV News. On Twitter – not always the best sounding board of public opinion – some independence supporters were unhappy with the MP for Perth and North Perthshire. One suggested that either Wishart or the SNP were not taking their main aim seriously.

Wishart insisted the “Tay would dry up” before he became “Lord Wishart” and suggested his fairly sensible plans – including electronic voting, abolishing the dress code and allowing MPs’ names to be used – could be a “parting gift to the House” as Scotland departs the Union.

There’s no reason why an SNP MP should not become Speaker – the party should play its part in the UK’s main democratic forum, not simply disrupt it.

It could even help the independence cause – think of current Speaker John Bercow’s controversial decisions over Brexit.

But for that reason and some undiplomatic and ‘foul-mouthed’ outbursts in the past, Wishart may struggle to win support.

The SNP could perhaps try someone else.

