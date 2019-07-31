Lothian Buses strike: Edinburgh council must back firm, not militant drivers – John McLellan

Edinburgh councillors might be able to bring Lothian Buses’ managers and unhappy drivers together, but in the current circumstances the city council has little choice but to support the managers, writes John McLellan

For a company as successful and widely admired as Lothian Buses, it’s remarkable how often it becomes embroiled in controversy and, although disputes are to be expected in such a large, high-profile organisation, their strange nature suggests problems run deep.

From the bizarre dispute between the so-called “Annandale Three” senior management team and then chief executive Ian Craig and the damaging fall-out, to the bizarre number-plate saga and this week’s on-off strike threat over unspecified bullying allegations, something is clearly amiss.

The current management under Richard Hall has not helped itself; the petty sacking of an employee for sharing a montage of Mr Hall as a jester displaying a remarkably thin-skinned attitude to what by social media standards was a very tame jibe and it did not juxtapose well with the company’s own misplaced sense of humour in using public money for private number plates to rile commercial tour operators with which it is engaged in an unseemly trade war.

Added to the recent furore over buggy space on the new 100-seaters and problems with the new contactless payment system, unfairly or otherwise the boot appears to fit even though little evidence has been produced to support what the Unite union’s regional industrial officer Lyn Turner described as a “toxic management culture”.

Even in the angry ’70s and ’80s workers tended to follow the advice of their unions, but such are LB’s industrial relations that enough drivers were sufficiently dismayed with their company to reject a 2.7 per cent pay increase Unite had negotiated through the arbitration service ACAS and were all set to strike from tomorrow morning before agreeing to a new ballot.

But a significant number was not the majority or anything like it, with only 693 out of the 1,709 eligible to vote supporting the stoppage. As 472 voted against, 543 didn’t vote and 291 are not in the union, only 34 per cent of the workforce opted to walk out, so perhaps their minds were concentrated by word of a management plan to keep more than a skeleton service running. Mr Turner said the vote was “testimony to the fact that this was never about pay”, but rejection of his recommendation put him in an impossible situation, and the absence of “we” in his statement that “our members have considered the latest offer too little and too late”, was a hint he didn’t fully agree.

His position was nothing compared to the SNP-Labour council administration’s. It is instinctively supportive of staff and union but as the majority shareholder was therefore caught in a three-way split between workers, union and management.

One way or another, ignoring the union’s advice to settle the dispute was an attempt by more militant drivers to make Mr Hall’s position untenable and effectively give them power to dictate how the company is run and who should run it. In the absence of specific allegations, conclusive proof and a proper process, that’s not something any majority shareholder can tolerate.

While the politicians might be able to bring sides together, in these circumstances the council has little choice but to support the management team otherwise the company becomes unmanageable and its own considerable demands will be unmet.

The council cannot simply wash its hands of the problems it is causing the company; as if the £21m raid to pay for the trams wasn’t bad enough, Lothian Buses will also have to spend millions upgrading its fleet to comply with the proposed Low Emission Zone at the same time as its network faces medium-term disruption from tram work in Leith and long-term upheaval from whatever comes out of the City Centre Transformation project.

Shafting the management might appeal to some in the administration, but then who would take on such a poisoned chalice? Or maybe that’s what’s meant by a toxic culture.

