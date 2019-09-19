Loch Lomond development: Are 55,000 objections really not enough? – Bill Jamieson

Have your say

Developer Flamingo Land has formally withdrawn its planning application to build a £30 million tourist resort on Loch Lomond.

More than 55,000 objections were lodged – thought to be the highest ever number against a planning application. Loch Lomond and Trossachs National Park Authority officials have also recommended rejection. Yet those behind the Lomond Banks development have not ruled out submitting a fresh application.

Andy Miller, Lomond Banks’ director, said it was “surprising and disappointing” that the Park’s report “raises previously unidentified concerns and highlights the need for new additional information”.

Another application? A fresh appeal? Perhaps 55,000 objections were not enough. Or the National Park was acting beyond its remit.

Sadly, a determined developer can plough on till objectors are worn down with exhaustion.

