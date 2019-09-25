Listening to our anxious children can ease their burden – Jonathan Wood

Everybody needs a place to talk – and be heard, says Jonathan Wood

All over the UK, climate ctrikes, following the example of Greta Thurberg, are happening: children are taking part, demanding change: they are grappling with how the climate crisis might impact on their futures.

They also have to deal with the anxiety arising from the implications of this particular narrative.

It is hard to think of a time in history when apocalyptic narratives have not appeared in our culture. The threat of nuclear annihilation – not that the possibility of that has gone away – dominated the 1980s.

The unregulated internet and the ubiquitousness of social media; the rise – or the rise in awareness – of children’s mental health issues; poverty and austerity; Brexit – any one of these alone are enough to raise anxiety levels – or perhaps provide a focus for already existing anxieties.

How do we support our children with the impact of these worries, now that access to information is so hard to monitor or gatekeep? We have to learn to listen.

Working in schools, Place2Be offers a universal service to all children called Place2Talk.

This is a drop-in service and any child can arrange to come and talk, alone or with friends. Parents give their permission for children to access this service.

Penny told us that she wanted to join the climate strike taking place outside her school but this had resulted in some of her friends calling her “weird” or “a hippy”.

Her mum was very supportive but her dad had been cross and wanted her to stay in school. He thought it was all a waste of time.

That had resulted in her parents rowing. But Penny was most affected by the news reports of forests burning and animals dying and felt that she had to do something. She is eight years old.

None of us can individually or instantaneously sort the climate crisis out – or indeed any of the issues mentioned – but we can listen to the pressures and worries that are placed on our children by worrying about them.

Listening is difficult. It is hard not to have your own anxieties raised hearing a child tell you theirs – especially when their worries might be similar to yours. But it is important to manage your own feelings when listening to a child – else you simply add to the pressure.

Listening is its own solution. It does not hold back the climate crisis, unfortunately. But done well, it means that an anxiety properly shared – and properly heard – will ease and dissipate. Everybody needs a place to talk.

Jonathan Wood, national manager for Scotland and Wales, Place2Be.