Lesley Riddoch: Remember ‘the Vow’ and ignore Gordon Brown’s plan ‘to save the Union’

It seems the SNP’s election victory has created a mandate - for reform of the House of Lords.

British political leaders, resolutely ignoring self-determination for Scotland, are suddenly game for other bits of constitutional change. OK, reforming the Lords wasn’t explicitly demanded by anyone in the UK. But it could be considered a constitutional booby prize for snubbed, surly Scots. Sure, indyref2 is off the table - but look at the sparkly, shiny constitutional reform over there in the corner. Won’t it do instead? Short answer – no.

The House of Lords. Pic: Arthur Edwards/The Sun/PA Wire

Gordon Brown suggested this weekend that alienation across the UK might be remedied by “a forum of the nations and regions” which “might be a forerunner for a very different second chamber.”

It’s not at all clear why this idea earned any newspaper coverage, north of the Border. Firstly, Scots have never voted to persuade English voters and politicians to back regional devolution. Secondly, the former Labour leader has made this proposal many times before with little success – remember the Vow. Finally, the only difference this time is that Labour has no chance of enacting change for at least five years and perhaps another ten.

Meanwhile the man actually running Britain doesn’t want to reform the world’s second largest unelected chamber. He wants to swell its ranks, create a Brexit-supporting majority and then shift it to York or Birmingham.

Conservative Party Chairman James Cleverly told Sky News’ Sophie Ridge on Sunday, that moving the Lords north would help every part of the UK to feel properly connected to power. A disused government-owned site near York railway station’s been earmarked as a potential location – though Birmingham’s in the running too – and the exact location will be determined by a constitutional review, launched in the spring. Whoopee. A Northern Bidding War. Just what Brexiting Britain needs.

But it is true that the crumbling Palace of Westminster must be vacated by 2025 for extensive repairs, so our unelected superiors will be decanted elsewhere anyway. Shifting the Lords temporarily to northern England would demonstrate Johnson’s determination to “level up” the rest of the UK, and a permanent move would seem fairly seismic. Already the proposal’s got backing from the city’s Labour MP Rachael Maskell. Divide and rule. Dominic Cummings must be delighted.

It’s also true that the prospect of His and Her Lordships making three-hour train journeys to collect their £305 daily attendance allowances, is rather ticklesome. Perhaps the extra effort would coax some life from the third of 800 peers who failed to participate in parliamentary business last year despite claiming over £3 million in allowances.

But is a northern move for the Lords really on the cards or just a colourful diversion? After all, Johnson’s got form. His recent call for “a Big Ben bong” on the stroke of Brexit, has been exposed as totally phoney. No funding plan was ever devised, even though Leave supporters donated to crowd-funders. And what about the Irish-Scottish bridge/tunnel – an exciting idea seized upon last year by Sunday papers which has got precisely nowhere.

When pressed on TV about the likelihood of his government moving the Lords north, James Cleverly was cagey: “We might. It’s one of a range of things we are looking into.”

So that’ll be a no, then.

If this is just a little game or cynical PR exercise - if Boris isn’t remotely serious about shifting a chamber of government north, a lot of his newly acquired Tory voters will feel extremely let down. And that’s putting it mildly.

So why suggest it?

Perhaps we should look around to see what important anti-democratic measure this latest Boris wheeze is obscuring. Could it be the news that No-Deal planning has resumed at Whitehall, the prospect of higher food prices, the “death knell” for frictionless trade announced by food industry leaders after the Chancellor’s vow to end alignment with EU standards, new immigration laws, or something worse?

Or is there a tiny chance that Brown and Johnson – Westminster leaders past and present – actually mean what they say and expect to deliver? After all, Labour leadership contender Rebecca Long-Bailey has already endorsed the idea of an elected Senate to replace the Lords.

The same big problem faces Labour and the Conservatives over their wobbly, half-hearted ideas about constitutional reform. Both have played the game and overlooked the stultifying effect of Britain’s archaic, unfit democratic structures for so long, they’ve conditioned their own voters to regard reform as a very low priority.

Corbyn’s Labour Party believes the class system is Britain’s main problem - not the House of Lords. Johnson’s Tory Party’s persuaded millions of voters that European Union membership is the stumbling block to national greatness – not the millions of votes wasted by first past the post voting.

Both parties have been busy telling voters that the big structural problems facing Britain lie elsewhere. Indeed, the “radical” Jeremy Corbyn continues to participate in the discredited honours system. If it wins a peerage for former speaker John Bercow and his own controversial chief of staff, Karie Murphy (currently under investigation for alleged anti-Semitism), then it’s apparently alright.

How can the Lords be a perfectly acceptable bit of democratic machinery one day, but so dysfunctional it must be dismantled the next? Of course, new leaders are free to adopt new political priorities. But they must argue for them, prioritise them, animate voters about them – and there’s no indication any Westminster party leader intends to do that. A decade back, Gordon Brown redistributed wealth by stealth, calculating that English voters would never consciously accept tax rises.

As it was then over taxation, so it is now over constitutional reform. The English electorate hasn’t been sufficiently warmed up, educated, or challenged to create a genuine appetite amongst voters for constitutional change.

Without setting the political heather alight, there’s every danger that House of Lords reform will just annoy everyone. Lovers of the status quo will be horrified – likewise progressive English voters who might reasonably want regional government or voting reform first.

So, whether Boris decides to shift its location, or Gordon manages to change its composition, House of Lords reform won’t improve governance in centralised England. And a few more Scots in a second chamber certainly won’t end the push for independence.