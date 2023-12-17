Leader: It’s rockets galore for the island of Unst
The first rockets to be fired into space from Europe will be launched at the northern-most tip of the Shetland Islands after the site was chosen for the UK’s first licensed spaceport for vertical take-offs.
The launches from SaxaVord Spaceport on the Lamba Ness peninsular on Unst, the most northern island in Shetland, are expected to begin next year following the Civil Aviation Authority’s decision to grant the licence.
The remote former RAF base is owned by husband and wife Frank and Debbie Strang, who bought the site 15 years ago and deserve great credit for landing the deal, which allows for 30 launches each year.
Just under £30 million has already been spent preparing the spaceport, fitting it out with three launchpads and a hangar for assembling rockets. There are also plans for a visitor centre and a hotel, and it is expected that next year SaxaVord will create 605 mainly highly skilled jobs in Scotland, including 210 in Shetland.
The space industry in the UK is estimated to be worth £17.5 billion and supports about 48,800 jobs at 2,200 firms. Cornwall Spaceport was the UK's first licensed spaceport, however its rockets are launched horizontally carried by an aircraft.
UK government transport minister Anthony Browne has said the strong demand for launch services means SaxaVord is already signing commercial contracts with space companies, including a joint venture between Lockheed Martin and ABL Space Systems.
Many of the services we rely on today – including watching television, making international phone or video calls and simply using the internet – depend on satellites.
The space industry is shifting focus from giant rockets capable of carrying people and shuttles to smaller ones that can safely get satellites into orbit, and the geography of the Shetland Islands make for ideal launch sites.
As it enters an exciting new phase, with the rapid growth in commercial opportunities, Shetland now finds itself at the forefront of the space race.