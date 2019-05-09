Kenny MacAskill: It’s just common sense that armed police respond to routine calls

Armed police doing routine duties is again causing a political stooshy, this time with even less justification. I was Justice Secretary when routine armed patrols were increased.

It was done following incidents elsewhere that showed the level of terror threat or other crime. Suggestions that Scotland’s immune to these events has always been fanciful.

Additional threats to officers or citizens from weapons or drugs compound that. Expecting unarmed officers to deal with machetes, nevermind guns, isn’t only absurd but shameful.

That said some politicians who vented their spleen about it still sit smugly behind armed officers patrolling Holyrood.

The numbers of armed patrols have since increased, as yet more atrocities have shown the carnage that can happen. Pressures on police have also increased, whether through historic abuse enquiries or cybercrime. Out on the streets fewer community officers are therefore required to do more.

Hence why it’s idiotic to suggest that armed officers don’t do routine calls. Are they expected to simply shout from their Shoguns or drive idly by? Unholstering their guns is impractical as they’re on constant call, the need for that highlighted by recent incidents. They’re also a mobile armoury and leaving them unprotected a security risk.

Citizens needing assistance neither notice nor care. The old lady with a broken hip in a road accident is just delighted to receive help and a beleaguered colleague delighted with back-up. It’s not routine arming, just common sense.

