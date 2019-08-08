John McDonnell owes Richard Leonard apology over thoughtless independence ramblings – Ian Murray MP

Chancellor John McDonnell’s mealy mouthed comments about Scottish independence and an English parliament during an Edinburgh festival appearance contradicted the stance taken by Scottish Labour leader Richard Leonard, writes Labour MP Ian Murray.

In an interview this week, Nicola Sturgeon blasted Boris Johnson for his dismissal of concerns about a no-deal Brexit.

“There’s just a waving of the hands, and: ‘No – it’ll all be fine, and anyone who says otherwise is just indulging in doom and gloom’,” she complained.

Readers in Edinburgh may be forgiven for thinking you’ve heard this before. You have.

In 2014, it was Nicola Sturgeon and Alex Salmond who invented “take back control” and accused anyone raising valid concerns about leaving the UK of doom and gloom. Brexit and Scexit are two sides of the same coin.

There is no doubt that any Brexit will be detrimental for Edinburgh, Scotland and the entire UK, but it is the height of irresponsibility to even countenance leaving the EU without a deal. That’s catastrophic.

Boris Johnson is gambling with people’s livelihoods. In Parliament, I will join colleagues in doing everything we can to prevent the Government taking this reckless course of action – including a cross-party legal challenge, of which I’m a petitioner, to prevent the closing down of Parliament to force a no-deal through.

Given the chaos, it’s no surprise that the Prime Minister’s behaviour resulted in a slender lead for independence in a recent opinion poll. I’ve been saying for some time that the Tories are as big a threat to the Union as any nationalist. This poll proved that.

READ MORE: Labour independence row as Richard Leonard rejects claim party wouldn’t block referendum

READ MORE: Former Labour minister Malcolm Chisholm says he could vote for independence

But the answer to Brexit cannot be Scexit. Breaking up successful economic and social unions does not work. Scottish Labour leader Richard Leonard recognises this and has consistently opposed another independence referendum. He is right and deserves an apology from the Shadow Chancellor who appeared at the festival this week and contradicted him. John McDonnell should know better than to spout thoughtless, mealy mouthed ramblings about Scottish independence and an “English parliament”. Did he learn nothing from the 2014 campaign? Perhaps it’s because he was one of the few Labour MPs who didn’t come to help.

If he did he would have heard what Alex Salmond wanted to do in 2014 – threatening a no-deal Scexit if the UK Government wouldn’t let him share the pound. Now, the SNP are offering an even more extreme version – wanting to ditch the pound and hope for the best with a new fantasy currency, with flags and borders more important than people’s wages, pensions, mortgages or savings.

All the wrong-headed arguments for Brexit are the same as the wrong-headed arguments for independence. Pointing these out is not “project fear” – another hollow slogan they share. It’s an “it’ll be all right on the night” attitude to people’s futures.

And when things go wrong, nationalists – Tory or SNP – simply blame others. An age-old political diversion tactic.

At Holyrood, the SNP Government is so obsessed with independence that it is failing to properly run our public services. Look at the debacle of the new Sick Kids PFI hospital here, the education reforms that were branded as “betraying a generation” as Scotland continues to slide down the world rankings, the crisis in social care, and the slashing of funding to local services.

Rather than seeking to divide our communities it’s time to bring people together. Let’s start by dispensing with the rhetoric, from both Governments, that’s deliberately designed to deceive.

Ian Murray is the Labour MP for Edinburgh South