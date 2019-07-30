Janet Christie’s Mum’s the Word

Digikids just can’t give up on paper

What is it with the digital generation? The homestead is online with wi-fi as fast as I can get it, they’ve gadgets galore and the worldwide web at their digit tips, yet still I’m pestered to sort stuff out. It’s first thing and Eldest is up, about to leave to catch a plane to a music festival in Spain, but I hear him cursing at the computer in the hall.

“Mum! What’s wrong with the printer? I HAVE to print out the tickets.”

That’s the trouble with Digikids, they always want paper copies too – just in case. They may be down with the digital technology but they’re still kids, so when they leave their phone in the sea/club/at home, run out of juice, crack a screen, lose their cards, can’t get a connection, their whole world falls apart.

“Why’s it not working?” he rages.

Sigh. I drag myself out of bed and report for duty.

“You’ve had all week, why are you doing this now?” I say. And “Isn’t all this on your phone? I usually just swipe through with my mobile…”

Both digs are met with silence as he taps randomly and ineffectually at the printer, clueless as to how it actually works. I reach over and lift the lid.

“I remember when you used to get real paper tickets in the post,” I say. “Slow, but it seemed to work – unless they were in your pocket and your mum washed your jeans. But it is much better to have a digital copy…”

“Yeah, yeah, says it’s out of cyan,” he says. “What’s cyan?”

“Blue. We’ve no cyan, I’ll shove in this magenta.”

Computer says no. “The shop round the corner’s open at nine,” I say.

“Got to be on the tram then.”

“I’d just trust in the e-tickets myself, what could go wrong?” Snigger.

“It’s just in case. I’ve an idea,” he says.

He picks up his phone. Five minutes later Other Parent pulls up outside and off they go to print the tickets. Paper. Just in case.

Just as well there’s always an auldie with an analogue answer aboot.