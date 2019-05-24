Is Theresa May plotting revenge on Donald Trump? – leader comment

Maybe Theresa May just really wants to meet Donald Trump, so they can hold hands again.

It’s true the last time the US President came for a visit, he said Boris Johnson would make a “great Prime Minister”, criticised May in an interview with the Sun, then dismissed its report saying “it’s called fake news and we solve a lot of problems with the good old recording instrument”, then backtracked after the Sun reporter pointed out that he had also recorded the remarks which could be heard on the paper’s website.

Some people might be offended by that sort of thing – a guest bigging up a rival, slagging you off and lying about doing so in a transparently unbelievable way – but not our Prime Minister.

Or perhaps, just perhaps, May has ‘gone rogue’ as the Americans say. Could it be that May is plotting her revenge?

However, Trump probably doesn’t need to be too worried. May is, after all, someone whose naughtiest misdemeanour to date is “running through fields of wheat”.

Trump’s naughtiest act? One wouldn’t like to speculate in a family newspaper.

