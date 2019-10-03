Is Edinburgh under attack by giant moles? – Susan Morrison

There’s a new statue on Leith Links. It’s a man playing golf. It’s very nice. He is surrounded by low mounds of earth. No one round here is quite sure why.

Curiously enough, low mounds have also appeared along the new wide walkway alongside Lower Granton Road.

No one seems to know quite what they are for either.

Is our city under attack by giant moles? Or is the council particularly keen on mounds?

I assume that, what with council departments such as Children and Families, Housing and Roads being awash with dosh, the decision was reached that excess funding could be used for some frantic mound-building.

Are we engaged in some sort of mound-building battle with another city, jealous of our mound pre-eminence? Who would be so foolish as to challenge a city home to the motherlode of mounds? Heck, we even call it The Mound.

We need fear no upstart mound-wise. Flatten the mounds, I say, and fill in a pothole or two instead.