If Donald Trump doesn’t know where Kansas City Chiefs play, he’s no chance with Fife Arms Hotel – leader comment

After Donald Trump congratulates the wrong US state over the Kansas City Chiefs’ Superbowl win, the Scotsman would like to congratulate the Fife Arms Hotel on being shortlisted for an award.

The LCD Awards, the initials stand for ‘Leading Culture Destinations’, have been described as the “Oscars for museums” (according to a press release from the organisers).

So the fact that the Fife Arms Hotel and the V&A Dundee have made the shortlist, for best art hotel and best architecture respectively, seems like a big deal. The nominees include 50 cultural destinations in 26 countries around the world.

We’re not exactly sure, but if winning such a contest would be a bit like winning the Oscars then it’s not such a stretch to say it’s also like winning American football’s Superbowl, as the Kansas City Chiefs did on Sunday, prompting Donald Trump to tweet that they “represented the Great State of Kansas and, in fact, the entire USA, so very well”.

The Kansas City Chiefs may play in Missouri, not Kansas, a distinction the locals reportedly take seriously, but in this post-truth world, does that really matter?

So, in the spirit of the Age of Trump, the Scotsman would like to wholeheartedly congratulate the people of Fife (and apologise unreservedly to the people of Braemar, where the hotel actually is).

