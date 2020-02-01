I’m pretty sure Holocaust victim Anne Frank would have liked Greta Thunberg – Hayley Matthews

Anne Frank, who died in Nazis’ Bergen-Belsen concentration camp in 1945 at the age of 15, was wise beyond her years, writes Hayley Matthews

It’s bizarre how one click on a Wikipedia page can send you down a rabbit hole of discovery and accidental research, which is what happened to me during the week on reading a post from Poppy Scotland.

Its Facebook page had a post about #auschwitz75 – the anniversary of when 7000 prisoners of the Nazi Auschwitz concentration camp were freed by soldiers of the Soviet Army 75 years ago this week.

With one click, I was on a stream of comments on the Holocaust and decided to revisit my love for Anne Frank.

I sat reading for hours about her life, which I was already very familiar with.

However, I read more in-depth about her final days in the concentration camp where she died, and eventually started to read through many of her incredibly inspirational quotes.

For such a young girl, her writing was wise beyond her years. I cried, smiled and even found myself covered in goosebumps. What a girl.

Ironically, one of the excerpts I read was how she wrote about wanting to be a journalist and wondered if she’d ever write anything that was any good. Oh, if only she knew.

Her quotes have filled me with hope and inspiration and amongst them one of my favourites is this: “How wonderful it is that nobody need wait a single moment before starting to improve the world.”

Something that all these years on is more necessary than ever. I think if she were alive still she’d be very fond of young girl called Greta.