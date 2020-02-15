How Jackson Carlaw and Nicola Sturgeon are set for historic struggle over Scottish independence – leader comment

The Holyrood 2021 election is shaping up to be one of the most important events in Scotland’s history.

As Jackson Carlaw takes on the mantle of Scottish Conservative leader, it’s fairly clear he has some big shoes to fill. Ruth Davidson was a singular politician who achieved something that not long ago would have been deemed impossible – turning the Tories into the second force in Scottish politics.

Carlaw’s task is to go one step further and persuade the electorate that Scotland should turn away from independence and instead give the party a chance to show what it can do in government.

One key factor will be his relationship with Boris Johnson, a politician he previously accused of deliberately using “loose language in a way which I find unacceptable”.

Scottish Labour has suffered from the perception, and sometimes the reality, that it is little more than a “branch office” of the UK party and the Scottish Tories need to be careful not to fall into the same trap.

READ MORE: Jackson Carlaw: Scottish Tories are the alternative to SNP ‘failure’, says new leader

READ MORE: Brexit flag row helps explain why symbols really do matter – Christine Grahame

While the SNP accused Carlaw of being a Johnson parrot, he is said to be preparing some policies that are significant departures from those of his party colleagues south of the Border.

However, while distancing himself from Johnson may be a politically astute move, he must take care not to stray too far. A policy gap between Scotland and the rest of the UK could create an open goal for the opposition south of the border. If the two-child benefit cap is wrong in Dundee, is it not wrong in Durham too?

And, should Carlaw exercise too much ‘independence’, particularly if it results in a public fallout within his party, the SNP can simply change their angle of attack and argue that it makes the case that the politics of Scotland and the UK are irrevocably different and there is only one way to resolve the situation. However, given the problems in health and education, Carlaw should have considerable ammunition for attacks on the SNP’s record in office. He may not have Davidson’s charisma but he has proved capable in Holyrood debates with Nicola Sturgeon, which is no small feat as she is widely regarded as a formidable political operator.

These two politicians are now set to play a key part in the history of Scotland. If a majority of MSPs elected in 2021 support independence, a second referendum may be inevitable. If Carlaw helps prevent this or secures a shock Tory victory, nationalist passions could fade and slip into the past as Scots embrace the Union.