Hibs and Hearts are woeful. Time for big changes – Angus Robertson

It doesn’t matter what side of Edinburgh’s footballing divide you come from: the start of the 2019-20 season has been woeful for the capital’s Scottish Premiership clubs.

While Hibs languish in ninth spot in the league, Hearts are at rock bottom in 12th.

Nobody can fail to acknowledge that this is not a happy state of play for Edinburgh’s top football sides. No wonder fans are protesting and dramatic changes are being called for.

As if the pressure wasn’t enough for Hibs boss Paul Heckingbottom and Hearts opposite number Craig Levein, their teams face one another in the Edinburgh derby next weekend.

Levein’s record is truly woeful, having won only ten points from 54 available to Hearts and celebrated just two victories in 18 top flight games. Meanwhile, Hibs have woefully conceded 16 goals in the last five matches.

When the Edinburgh derby kicks off at Easter Road next Sunday it may well be an exciting game given how high the stakes are.

Regardless of that, the status quo is not an option. Major changes will need to be made.