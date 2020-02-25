Here’s why I’m backing Nicola Sturgeon to win independence for Scotland – Angus Robertson

Some commentators have suggested the forthcoming Edinburgh Central SNP candidate selection process is a proxy contest about the future leadership of the SNP, but I am fully behind Nicola Sturgeon, writes contender Angus Robertson.

After 13 years in office, Nicola Sturgeon is not only the country’s most respected political leader but she is also held in high regard across Europe and around the world. Unlike leading politicians from other parties, she actually has positive poll ratings. Last time popularity was tested in Scotland, Boris Johnson stood at minus 36 per cent and Jeremy Corbyn had a minus 42 per cent. At the last elections in December, Nicola Sturgeon delivered a landslide victory for the SNP, securing 80 per cent of the Scottish seats at Westminster and a higher vote in Scotland than the Tories managed across the UK. The SNP is amongst the best-supported political parties in Europe, and for the first time ever there have been three back-to-back polls showing majority support for Scottish independence.

Anyone watching her on the weekend BBC Andrew Marr programme knows why she is so highly rated and respected. She outlined the case for growing support for independence and securing a referendum that will be internationally recognised to deliver Scottish independence. She stood up to Boris Johnson and his damaging immigration proposals that will hurt the Scottish economy. She also quashed the malicious gossip about her own future from some quarters.

Sturgeon’s ‘drive and energy’

When asked about her future, Nicola Sturgeon said there were two conditions to consider. “Firstly you have to have the support, not just of party but of country, and I would say humbly that I’ve just led my party to another landslide election victory.” She then went on to say: “Secondly I have to be sure that I want to do this job, think I’m the best person to to this job, have the drive and energy – and that is emphatically the case.”

Some journalists and social media commentators have suggested that the forthcoming Edinburgh Central SNP candidate selection is a proxy contest about the future leadership of the SNP. My long track-record as a political team-player and colleague of Nicola Sturgeon, including as her deputy over three years, should make absolutely clear that I am running to support her leadership. I want to be selected as a full-time candidate for Edinburgh Central and elected as an SNP MSP to support her as First Minister in the Scottish Parliament, to secure and more importantly win the independence referendum. No former or current Westminster MP should think they can just turn up at Holyrood without any direct experience of the institution and walk into any job apart from serving their constituents and being a good MSP. I certainly don’t.

Victory requires hard work

For the avoidance of doubt, my aim is to become the SNP MSP for Edinburgh Central to help and support Nicola Sturgeon and the SNP over the crucial years ahead, where we need to decisively win the independence argument and the recognition and understanding of EU capitals. The only way that we will succeed is with discipline, team work and focus on the prize.

Whenever Nicola Sturgeon decides to move onto new challenges many years down the line, hopefully after securing independence, I am sure there will be a range of younger talents in the Scottish Parliament that I can support for their leadership skills and potential. In the meantime, Edinburgh Central is a marginal seat, and the SNP requires a full-time candidate between selection and the election. Victory should not be taken for granted. It needs to be worked for and I am committed to be the full-time candidate that wins it.