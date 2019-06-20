Here’s why Donald Trump’s attack on Sadiq Khan was so absurd – Kenny MacAskill

Donald Trump’s attack on Sadiq Khan really was quite disgraceful. It went beyond political differences and seemed personal and even downright racist.

But the London Mayor is simply experiencing what others have suffered because of their race or religion at the hands of the world’s most powerful bigot.

The absurdity of a man who presides over a society with four cities in the top 50 of the world’s most dangerous! London doesn’t even figure.

I recall meeting the Police Chief from Camden, New Jersey, a small but very deprived city where the murder rate was higher than Scotland.

Trump’s comments were to be expected but what was deplorable was the endorsement given by leading Tories.

Not only does that fuel prejudice but it exposes their ignorance on the substantive issue of knife crime.

There is a huge problem as TV news programmes all-too-graphically show on an almost daily basis.

Young men in particular are carrying knives routinely and young lives are being tragically lost. It’s no comfort – and it’s lost anyway in the heat that’s generated – that violence is actually down in London this year.

There’s no simple solution and no easy way back. It’s been a long time in the coming.

Racism, unemployment, austerity have all created a culture and situation in London that will require time and resources to mend.

This didn’t happen on Sadiq Khan’s watch but under Tory governments. It’s May and Johnson – not Khan – who are to blame.

