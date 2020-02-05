Here’s what happened when I sat as a Hearts fan among St Johnstone supporters – Steve Cardownie

After an enjoyable afternoon watching Hearts escape with a draw against St Johnstone, Steve Cardownie thanks the home support.

MY son, grandson and I attended the St Johnstone v Hearts game last Saturday and thoroughly enjoyed our day out.

Having left it late to purchase tickets, my son spoke directly to the Perth club’s staff and asked if it was OK for us to take seats in the part of the main stand that housed St Johnstone supporters.

“It should be no problem,” came the reply “we are a family-orientated club and you are more than welcome to buy tickets for that area”, which we duly did.

On taking up our seats we witnessed more Hearts fans, mostly with kids in tow, dotted around the main stand too. Given that we stuck out like sore thumbs and that we were obviously Hearts fans (the fact that we did not rise to our feet and raucously cheer any of the three St Johnstone goals may have been a bit of a giveaway), we were not made to feel uncomfortable, in any sense, by the home fans around us.

Some of the other Hearts fans in the area were sporting club colours and they were not subjected to any intimidation or abuse either, which made for an enjoyable afternoon – given that we escaped with a draw obviously contributed to our good humour.

So many thanks to St Johnstone for ably demonstrating that football is just a game and that away supporters can sit cheek by jowl with home fans without having to worry about their safety. I will certainly go back and I am sure that next time we will leave with more good memories – and three points!