Here’s the hard evidence Kate Forbes cannot ignore about Scotland’s higher taxes – Murdo Fraser

The ‘Laffer Curve’ theory of economics – which bored teenage students in the film Ferris Bueller’s Day Off – has a lesson for those who think higher taxes automatically result in higher revenues, writes Murdo Fraser.

There is a famous scene in the classic 1986 movie Ferris Bueller’s Day Off, where an economics teacher played by Bein Stein is trying to interest his students in the “Laffer Curve” theory of economics. Stein tries, unsuccessfully, to coach from the bored teenagers the then US Vice-President George Bush’s description of Laffer’s argument as “voodoo economics”.

Arthur Laffer’s theory argues that there is a rate of tax that maximises government revenues, and that if tax rates are too high they become counterproductive, actually raising less money than would be generated with a lower tax rate. It is a theory which over the years has attracted many followers on the economic right, arguing that lowering taxes can, in the right circumstances, maximise tax revenues.

One proponent of the Laffer Curve was the former First Minister Alex Salmond, who used the theory to argue for a reduction in corporation tax by three per cent, the key economic policy contained in the SNP’s 2014 White Paper on independence.

Curiously, given the prominence of this tax-cutting approach in the independence referendum, the then Finance Secretary Derek MacKay did not appear to have any knowledge of Laffer’s theory when I questioned him on the issue in the Scottish Parliament’s Finance Committee a few years ago.

READ MORE: Scottish Budget: 400,000 middle earners face more tax hikes as thresholds frozen

READ MORE: Scottish Government facing £500m budget black hole, economists warn

Both Alex Salmond and Derek Mackay have now departed the main political stage, but the question of the setting of tax rates is still a significant part of Scottish political debate, particularly since the devolution of non-savings, non-dividend income tax to the Scottish Parliament pursuant to the Scotland Act 2016.

These powers have been used by the SNP minority Government, with support from the Scottish Greens, to widen the tax gap between Scotland and the rest of the UK, introducing five income tax bands, rather than three, and increasing the higher and top rates by one per cent. The overall impact of these tax changes in recent years means that an individual in Scotland earning £50,000 annually will now pay more than £1,500 in tax more than his or her counterpart living south of the Border.

Economic growth better than tax rises for revenues

It might be expected that these tax changes would have delivered substantial extra sums to spend on Scottish public services. In themselves, the Scottish Government’s decision not to replicate tax policy that applies in the rest of the UK means revenues are around £650 million higher than would otherwise be the case, before taking account of any behavioural changes. This does not, however, translate into anything like these sums in terms of net revenue.

According to analysis done by the independent Scottish Parliament Information Centre, the net impact of the SNP’s tax changes is not £650 million, but a much smaller figure, only £46 million.

The reason for the differential is the slower growth in earnings, and consequent tax revenues, in Scotland compared to the rest of the UK, which under the fiscal framework agreed between the UK and Scottish Governments means that the Block Grant Adjustment reduces the Scottish budget.

It is worth stopping to consider precisely what this means. Scottish taxpayers are paying £650 million more than their counterparts south of the Border, and yet the actual income being generated by these tax changes amounts to less than one-tenth of the total being paid.

Put in another way, if the Scottish economy, and Scottish earnings, grew at the same rate as the UK average, there would be no need for additional tax bills in Scotland: roughly the same amount of money would be raised from existing tax payers. The SNP’s tax grab is only just helping us stand still.

Will Forbes look at evidence?

All this puts into perspective the claims we often hear from SNP politicians that additional taxes in Scotland are worthwhile because they support extra spending – on benefits such as free personal care, free university tuition, and free prescriptions, which are not available in England. And yet the reality is that all these policies were available prior to fiscal devolution, and prior to the tax increases they have implemented.

The introduction of higher tax rates in Scotland is delivering virtually nothing to support these policies. Indeed, higher public spending in Scotland is almost entirely deliverable due to fiscal transfers from the rest of the UK in the form of the Union Dividend, now worth nearly £2,000 for every individual in Scotland – fiscal transfers which the SNP would, of course, have to give up in the event of independence.

All this points to the desperate need for the Scottish Government to focus on measures to help grow the Scottish economy, and our tax base. While Scottish unemployment currently sits at the same rate as the UK average, the employment rate here is two per cent below the rest of the UK, the highest gap that there has been in two decades.

That represents tens of thousands of adults of working age not in employment, not contributing to economic growth, and not contributing tax revenues.

That is where the focus of the Scottish Government’s attention should be, rather than simply raising more and more tax from individuals in Scotland earning more than £27,000 a year. It is hard to imagine an SNP administration led by Alex Salmond, with his interest in Laffer Curve economics, having put through the tax changes that we have seen in recent years. Perhaps the new Finance Secretary Kate Forbes will have the space, and the sense, to look at the evidence and come to the inescapable conclusion that higher Scottish taxes are self-defeating, and take another path.

Murdo Fraser is a Conservative MSP for Mid Scotland and Fife