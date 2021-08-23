Medication compliance aids are particularly helpful for those who need to take a range of different medications (Picture: Matt Cardy/Getty Images)

Much has rightly been said and written about the heroism of nurses and doctors in our hospitals, but pharmacists have also played a vital role amid the crisis.

We have ensured that people across Scotland can still access their medication, protecting and saving lives.

While the immediate public health emergency has eased, the NHS remains under strain due to Covid and the situation is likely to remain challenging for some time.

Community pharmacies can help ease the burden on GP practices and hospitals. But there are pressures on our sector too. In traditional settings, local pharmacists are dealing with increasing demand.

One service area this can have a particular impact on is the provision of medication compliance aids (MCA). These pill boxes are an important way of dispensing medication for people who depend on regularly prescribed tablets.

Around half of patients in receipt of frequent, prescribed medicine do not take it as directed, while around 11 per cent of all hospital admissions in Scotland are a result of medication-related harm.

So MCAs are particularly helpful for those who need to take a range of different medications, or suffer from complex conditions like dementia.

But news reports repeatedly surface across the UK about patients struggling to get hold of the aids. Last year, in Wokingham it was revealed that some pharmacies were no longer taking new customers who required them.

And concerns are frequently raised about waiting lists in parts of Scotland. The process can be time-consuming.

But protecting this service will become even more important as Scotland’s population ages and people live longer but with more challenging health conditions.

We must do everything possible to ensure the continued availability of medicine aids that support patients, while also ensuring that community pharmacies have the resources to cope with the extra pressure being placed upon them.

Technology can also play a vital role. Last year, the Scottish Parliament’s Health and Sport Committee published a report on its inquiry into the supply and demand of medicines in Scotland.

The MSPs lamented a lack of technological advances, adding that automation has the potential to “revolutionise dispensing”.

At Rightdose, we’re rolling out a new tech initiative called the Rightdose Pouch. We have invested in technology which sorts patients’ medication into individual pouches stamped with their name, the day, date and time the contents are to be taken, and couriered straight to their door.

Every patient is assessed for their suitability for the scheme which is already up and running around our Glasgow pharmacies and is coming to Edinburgh soon.

Some fear an over-reliance on technology will remove the expertise of a qualified pharmacist hand-picking medicines and selecting the correct dose for the patient. Those concerns are unfounded.

By bringing together pharmacists’ experience with modern technology, the dispensing process is greatly sped up and accuracy is increased. With this technology, we can build the pharmacies of the future, as well as easing pressure so more time can be spent directly with patients.

Our nation’s pharmacy service will be at the heart of our recovery from Covid, and with the correct resources and tech advances we can deliver a revolution in healthcare for Scottish patients.

Kasim Gulzar is CEO and founder of Rightdose Pharmacy

