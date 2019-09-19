Greens’ Poundshop Pasionaria gets it wrong about Old Town policing – John McLellan

Every weekend high-profile private organisations pay for scores of police officers to make sure trouble-makers who might damage their reputations are dealt with quickly. Those organisations have even built their own police control rooms on the premises where operations can be directed.

On a much smaller scale, businesses in the city centre have banded together to fund one officer who, amongst other duties, represents Police Scotland in the Edinburgh partnership tackling homelessness.

Those big organisations are Hearts and Hibs and no-one with any sense would consider allowing football matches without a strong police presence, while the clubs, private businesses, accept that this should not be at the public’s expense. The group is Essential Edinburgh, the New Town Business Improvement District which pays for one officer to be permanently based in the city centre, and now its model could be rolled out in the Old Town if businesses there agree to form their own BID.

But the Green Party’s Poundshop Pasionaria, city centre councillor Claire Miller, has characterised this as an unacceptable assault on the democratic oversight of the police resulting in “a private sector organisation which is then able to direct public sector services and take that control away from the public sector”.

So, not retailers paying more on top of already exorbitant business rates to help safeguard the busiest part of town? And with police numbers falling despite Scottish Government promises to the contrary, if anything it’s the public sector which is letting down the force.

Public inquiries can be a convenient way to delay judgement for failure

In September 2014, the Scottish Government announced there was to be a public inquiry into the Edinburgh tram fiasco and here we are five years and over £10 million later and a result is still awaited.

So while the announcement of a public inquiry into the disaster that is the new Edinburgh Sick Kids hospital, nearly ten years behind schedule with no prospect of it opening until late next year, is necessary to hold those responsible to account, unless it is rigorously managed it will become a convenient way of kicking yet another failure way into the distance. It might be an issue in the 2027 Scottish Parliament election.

And what guarantee will there be that lessons will have been learned for other major public infrastructure projects while the outcome is awaited? Again, if the tram is anything to go by, none.

Big job for Dr Who or his assistants at Edinburgh council

There is a big job going at the City Council, just published last Friday... a “business growth and inclusion senior manager” with a tidy £74k salary, but hurry because applications close a week tomorrow, the 27th. But according to the recruitment pack, the interviews start on January 14... this year.

The extensive specification – inspirational as a leader, creates a positive atmosphere, drives innovative change, negotiates effectively, etc – sounds like the council is looking for Nelson Mandela, Franklin D Roosevelt, and Bill Gates rolled into one, but fails to mention “effective proof-reading” – or time travel.