Gordon Brown’s increasingly desperate pleas to save the Union are just sad – Kenny MacAskill

The idea put forward this week by former Prime Minister Gordon Brown that the UK should become a more federal state – in order to help stop Scottish independence – is simply not on the radar in Westminster, writes Kenny MacAskill.

Federalism has raised its head once again with Gordon Brown sallying forth to save the Union and yet again singing its praises.

In some ways, it’s quite sad, as he appears increasingly desperate to be heard and ever fewer are listening.

Now I’m not some nationalist that’s always rejected federalism. It’s not my preferred option but I could live with it as being better than the hotch-potch we currently have. But what is it and who cares about it?

After all, it’s Gordon Brown who was in the Government that brought in the hybrid devolved system that we have and who pledged the most powerful devolved administration anywhere during the referendum. Testimony to his failure to act when in office and lack of influence now.

For actually, nobody really cares in England and the debate’s moved on in Scotland. Sitting in Westminster, it’s evident that nobody is mentioning it in any party and even less in Scotland are marching or protesting for it.

Instead it’s a vacuous phrase trotted out from time to time to try and stymie independence. If there were any interest in it, then even the limited powers of devolution in Northern Ireland would be getting transferred to Scotland – not just the ability to access the EU with a special relationship but other existing rights on social security and the civil service.

If Gordon Brown is serious, then he’ll demand parity with what exists for Northern Ireland before insisting on something that’s esoteric for Scotland.