Funeral songs: You'll Never Walk Alone, My Way or might Billy Connolly have a good suggestion? – Scotsman comment

Billy Connolly suggested the theme tune from The Archers should be the UK's national anthem. It might also make a joyful funeral song (Picture: Tristan Fewings/Getty Images)

One reason for the change is probably that the song popularised by Gerry and the Pacemakers was covered by Captain Tom Moore, Michael Ball, and the NHS Voices of Care Choir last year. Hannah Ingram-Moore, co-founder of the Captain Tom Foundation and his daughter, explained that he loved You’ll Never Walk Alone because “just like him, it was full of hope”.

Such lists raise questions about what music each of us would choose when the end finally comes, as it does for us all.

Sign up to our Opinion newsletter Sign up to our Opinion newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Scotsman would be remiss if we did not suggest a fine Scottish lament like Flowers of the Forest, but there are some who like to take a rather different approach to dealing with grief.

The Co-op’s list, drawn from about 9,500 funerals, includes music suggesting the person concerned wanted to be remembered for their sense of humour, such as Ha Ha You're Dead by Green Day and Ding Dong! The Witch Is Dead from The Wizard of Oz.

And so, for those of a similar mindset, a repurposing of Billy Connolly’s suggestion for a new national anthem – the theme tune to BBC radio show The Archers – might be one to consider. For a rousing rendition of “La, la, la, la, la, la, lah/ La, la, la, la, laah laah...” would be a truly joyous way to say goodbye.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.