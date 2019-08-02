Fort William’s first win in 73 games shows there is always hope – leader comment

“Days since last Fort William FC won: 0”

The tweet by the club’s official account was restrained but spoke of unbridled joy and no little relief that their nightmare was finally over.

Those who follow “the worst team in Britain” – so abject that their plight warranted a BBC documentary – know the astonishing figure this replaced: 840. So FWFC’s 5-2 win over Nairn County was special, really special.

Their 73-game slump saw the club’s board offer the team the chance to drop down a league, but the players had refused and this first win offers hope that they are, indeed, good enough for the Scottish Highland League.

Repeated setbacks, whether in football or in life, can be demoralising, spirit-sapping, even soul-destroying.

They can lead to the development of harmful defence mechanisms, like cynicism, designed to make each defeat hurt less.

But there is an obvious danger in such coping strategies – the abandonment of hope is a downward spiral that can only worsen any situation.

There is always a chance. Few things are set in stone. So, in the direst of circumstances, take hope.