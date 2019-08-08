Forget Brexit, independence would give us something to really moan about – Bill Jamieson

Nigel Wilson, boss of insurance and investment giant Legal and General, says “we should be getting on and doing things”, instead of “moaning and groaning”. Scotland and the UK are still great places to invest, amid Brexit concerns.

“We’ve always had a view that there are lots of things we can do to self-determine success in the UK. We should be investing more in housing, energy, transport, healthcare – and interest rates are at an all-time record low,” he adds.

Far be it for me to decry our national pastime of moaning and groaning – life would be unbearable without a daily dose of gloom and doom.

And Mr Wilson is right to point out there is much we can do on our own initiative. But it is not just Brexit that is of concern.

Shadow chancellor John McDonnell has now flown a kite suggesting Labour would not stand in the way of a Holyrood vote for a second independence referendum. Another ferocious political battle, mayhem at the border – and our very own backstop, perhaps? – as well as higher taxes: will business rush to invest or, as many fear, head for the exits?