Even Ruth Davidson would have voted Yes in 2014 if she’d known this – Vladimir McTavish

Does Boris make your blood boil? Then imagine what Ruth Davidson and Davie Mundell think, says Vladimir McTavish

It was good to see our new Prime Minister get such a warm welcome on his first trip to Scotland last week. Obviously, by “warm” I mean “boiling hot” as the resentment and abuse hurled at him by the crowd assembled outside Bute House helped to add even a few more degrees to an already roasting hot day.

I am, however, intrigued by the one poor misguided soul who turned up clad head to foot in red, white and blue clutching a pro-Boris banner. Who was this clown? Almost certainly not a member of the Scottish Conservative and Unionist Party, as they appear to hate Mr Johnson with even more bile and venom than the SNP, Labour, the Greens and the Lib Dems put together. Were David Mundell or Ruth Davidson to be given their list of political opponents they would most like to see made into a voodoo doll, the chances are that BoJo would be well out in front.

READ MORE: Boris Johnson has got EU so rattled they fear a post-Brexit ‘Cold War’ – John McLellan

READ MORE: Ian Blackford brands Boris Johnson ‘last Prime Minister of UK’

The reason for this level of animosity is that this current cabinet know little and care less about Scotland. They are the antithesis of our political and social culture. Looking at a government comprising the likes of Johnson and Jacob Rees-Mogg, never before have so many upper-class buffoons existed together outside of the imagination of PG Wodehouse.

If, five years ago, Scotland been told that in five years’ time we would be dragged out of the European Union and Boris Johnson would be PM, I think the 2014 referendum may have had a totally different outcome. I’m guessing even Ruth Davidson might have voted “Yes” faced with that potential scenario.