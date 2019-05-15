EU election: Remainers must rise to challenge of Nigel Farage’s Brexit Party

After witnessing Nigel Farage’s attempts to disown his past on last Sunday’s Andrew Marr show, it surely must have struck any discerning viewer that the forthcoming European elections do matter and that an apathetic response on May 23 could have very serious consequences.

It will come as no surprise that as someone who voted to remain (as did 74 per cent of Edinburgh voters) I will be casting my vote for Alyn Smith of the SNP who was elected to the European Parliament in 2004 and has been ­re-elected on two further occasions in 2009 and 2014.

Remain voters will, of course, have their own preferences but sitting at home and ignoring the poll should surely not be an option.

Brexiteers will be out in force. Here’s hoping that Remainers rise to the challenge.

READ MORE: Lesley Riddoch: Too late to stop Brexit Party bandwagon