Edinburgh snobs should stop whinging about Poundland on Princes Street – Hayley Matthews

Many people who are struggling financially will welcome the presence of a Poundland on Edinburgh’s main shopping street, writes Hayley Matthews.

I can appreciate that many aren’t happy about the presence of Poundland on Princes Street. However, I think we should be less judgmental, and here’s why . . .

With so many working long hours, earning poor wages and struggling to pay bills a Poundland can be the difference between being able to buy a few things for a fiver to see you through and having nothing, so everyone should be realising that the budget shops are in great demand.

READ MORE: Edinburgh’s Princes Street set to be Poundland Champs-Élysées? – Helen Martin

READ MORE: Poundland hit back after critics say shop will ‘cheapen Princes Street’

It’s a sign of the times, and for those who don’t have to count their coppers to buy a box of cereal for a pound to feed their kids over the weekend, or scrape together an emergency fiver for the leccy box, should be counting their blessings and finding something else to moan about other than a Poundland on Princes Street.

It feels very snobby to me and we could be doing with less of that. Yes, I hear you – Edinburgh’s Princes Street prides herself on quality shops and good old-fashioned department stores but look at what we ALL need – and many of us need a pound shop.

I’m a fan of budgets and bargains and it’s welcome in my opinion. Many of us use bargain shops and so many are on very tight budgets, so stop your whinging about not being able to buy quince jelly and duck eggs in the centre of town and be grateful for all you have as many out there have much, much less.