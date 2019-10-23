Edinburgh is shining example of benefits of immigration – Donald Anderson

More than half the population of Scotland’s cosmopolitan capital was born outside the city and more than a quarter was born outside of Scotland, writes Donald Anderson.

WE don’t have enough taxpayers in Scotland. Our population is projected to rise slowly over the next 25 years, but only if we keep attracting inward migration.

Edinburgh has already played a huge role in turning population decline around. If you look at Scotland’s population increase in the last 20 years, the three fastest growing areas are East Lothian, West Lothian and Edinburgh, with Midlothian not far behind.

That’s great news, and as an economic powerhouse the city is delivering huge benefits for the whole of Scotland.

This is being driven by people who choose to live here. More than a quarter of the population of the city was born outside of Scotland, and more than half of the population was born outside Edinburgh.

That’s fantastic news and we should acknowledge the huge role played in Edinburgh’s success by those who take the often brave move to up sticks and travel from places like eastern Europe to live and work in (and around) the nation’s capital.

It does bring pressures, but with well over 90 per cent of residents happy with life in the Capital, and with a quality of life that is second to none, Edinburgh clearly feels the benefits from immigration.

All those extra workers pay taxes and create more wealth and success.

So, there are pressures, but the problems of success are far easier to manage than the problems of failure.

Long may we keep attracting such wonderful people. We certainly need them.