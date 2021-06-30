Performers Nerea Bello and Mairi Morrison joined theatremaker Julia Taudevin on Silverknowes Beach to help launch this year's Made in Scotland showcase at the Fringe. (Picture: Lisa Ferguson)

And it did so partly because of its anarchic lack of organisation. Almost anyone with an idea and a dream can put on a show and the end product can be startlingly original, wonderful, moving, insightful, hilariously funny, and, not to beat about the bush, downright terrible.

But, however bad the amateur-dramatics can get, they are always more than matched by some absolute gems, and it is seldom anything less than tremendous fun.

So if there is any major event capable of rising to the considerable challenge of putting on a show despite the continuing uncertainties over Covid and the related restrictions, it is the Fringe.

And it seems that this year, while it may not be quite the same as pre-Covid years, we will have something a little bit special to look forward to.

The Traverse Theatre, Gilded Balloon, DanceBase and Zoo are joining forces to run a venue on the roof of the landmark multi-storey NCP car park on Castle Terrace. Other outdoor venues will include a beach on Edinburgh’s waterfront, George Square, Bristo Square, Summerhall and the Pleasance.

Charlie Wood, a director of entertainment company Underbelly said this year’s Fringe would be “very different”, but added that it was “important to keep the light flickering”.

Given the creativity and good-hearted spirit at the heart of the Fringe, we have every confidence the light will do more than flicker. And, after the long days of Covid, we can’t wait to see it shine, clear and bright, for all the world to see.

