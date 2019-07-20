Dugdale, out, but don’t worry my replacement is great – Kezia Dugdale

It’s back to civilian life for me, following my formal resignation as a Member of the Scottish Parliament for the Lothian Region earlier this week.

I loved almost every minute of my time as an MSP – it was an immense privilege to work in one of the best jobs anywhere in the world.

As I’ve said before, the best part of job was assisting the constituents who contacted me for help or advice.

It was as rewarding as it could be frustrating, hearing about occasions when public services had failed or severely let people down.

READ MORE: Kezia Dugdale looks back as she signs off as MSP

READ MORE: Kezia Dugdale: As I quit as an MSP, I’m inspired by words of John Smith

I have already had to redirect a number of people, who have contacted my office since Monday seeking assistance, to either their constituency or regional MSPs, as I can no longer take up cases on their behalf.

With my resignation though, the Lothians will see the return of one of the hardest-working and most experienced politicians to the Parliament in Sarah Boyack.

Having worked with Sarah before, I know that her return to politics means the return of a great wealth of knowledge and experience that will benefit the Labour group in the Scottish Parliament.

And I also know that she will be an unflinchingly diligent regional MSP, standing up for the interests of the people of the Lothian region and tirelessly pursuing cases on their behalf.

Sarah first served as an MSP from 1999 to 2016 and, in the first Holyrood government, served under Donald Dewar as Transport minister, introducing the still popular free bus travel for over-60s.

Recently she has been working on housing issues with the Scottish Federation of Housing Associations.

Her return to frontline politics is good news and she will be a strong advocate for all those she represents.