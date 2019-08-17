Donald Trump’s plan to buy Greenland shows he doesn’t understand democracy – leader comment

Donald Trump reportedly wants the US to buy Greenland from Denmark. Here’s why that’s an undemocratic idea unworthy of the holder of an office once occupied by Woodrow Wilson.

“Americans can do anything, go anywhere, and outperform anyone. Nobody can beat us. Nothing can stop us because winning is what Americans do.” – President Donald J Trump.

Trump yesterday retweeted a White House tweet of something idiotic he once said, along with a host of other tweets you might have thought a US President would to be too busy to send.

What he wasn’t tweeting about was his reported interest in buying Greenland. The Great Dealmaker was keeping schtum about his Big Idea, as other people fell about laughing and Greenland pointed out it wasn’t for sale.

The idea of one country buying a bit of another’s territory has gone out of fashion, which may be because the world has largely accepted the idea of self-determination, in which the people living in a place get to democratically decide their own future, as set out in 1918 by the then US President Woodrow Wilson.

So Denmark has no right to sell Greenland to anyone without the permission of the people who live there. And, if the people voted to secede from Denmark and join the US, they could do so without the need for a fee.