Donald Trump is a racist but the US is better than him – Kenny MacAskill

Right-thinking folk were appalled by Donald Trump’s racist comments, a new low even by his contemptible standards.

The Democrat politicians he attacked embodying all that so many find admirable in the great American melting pot. A young Hispanic American and a Somali immigrant adding to the vitality of a society and bringing energy and ideas. Whereas he represents the white elite and the prejudice that so many of them exude from every pore.

Just over a year ago, I got married at New York City Hall. Every race and religion, gender and sexuality were present and the officiant was a young Sino-American lady.

All that and an old Scot with his bus pass and bride to be. A great day for us and epitomising all that’s good about America. It’s also the America of the future.

For the majority of those aged under 15 in the USA are now non-white. With continuing immigration, especially from Asia, that’s a trend that’s only going to increase. Even Trump’s beloved wall can’t stop it. As throughout America’s history, new migrants are spreading out and moving inland from New York and the coasts, even if no longer in covered wagons.

The country’s bigger and better than the bigot that currently presides over it.

Trump won’t last for ever and a New America is being born, more in the image of those young women than him. It’s not going to be easy for them or for us but change it will do and for the better.