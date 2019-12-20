Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin’s bromance blossoms – leader comment

Russian president Vladimir Putin appears to have no doubt that his US counterpart, Donald Trump, is completely in the clear of impeachment charges.

Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin, they’re a right pair of lads, eh? Imagine the locker room banter between those two. Or, on second thoughts, best not.

After Trump was impeached, his pal in Moscow rallied to his good buddy’s defence, saying the case against him was based on “absolutely made-up reasons”. Well, thanks for clearing that one up for us.

Meanwhile in the US, Trump praised Congressman Louie Gohmert as a “TRUE patriot fighting back against people that must hate our Country” after the Texas Republican claimed Ukraine had interfered in the 2016 presidential election.

Russia, which has turned fake news into a form of cyberwarfare designed to destroy liberal democracy, also blames Ukraine. The US security services, however, blame Russia for helping put Trump in the White House, while the Democrats attacked Gohmert for spouting Russian propaganda.

Hmmm, what to believe?

At a press conference last year, Trump backed Putin’s denial of election interference, but then 24 hours later, amid a media storm, claimed he had missed out the word “not”.

Hmmm, what to believe?