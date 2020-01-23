Dog owners need to learn from sad fate of Teddy the Tibetan mastiff – John McLellan

Dog owners need to educate themselves in how to look after their pets in a responsible way, writes John McLellan.

The sad tale of Teddy the Tibetan mastiff illustrates an all-too common problem, that of dog owners unable to control their pets and in this case the 14-stone hound will pay the ultimate price for three attacks on pedestrians last year.

Whether it’s a bear-like creature like Teddy or a snarling Staffordshire cross, the responsibility is on the owner and it beggars belief that a massive mutt with one attack under its collar was able to strike a further twice because it was out without a tether or muzzle.

Last year the PDSA estimated there were 9.9 million dogs in the UK compared to 8.3 million in 2011 and the growing number of single working people who want a pet but don’t have time to exercise them properly has led to the boom in commercial dog walking.

Again the result can be packs of hounds roaming free as some irresponsible walkers make easy money.

Dog-owning is another area of education needing a review.