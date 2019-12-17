Doddie Weir: Now is perfect time to back rugby legend’s charity – Angus Robertson

Doddie Weir, who has motor neurone disease (MND), gave Scottish rugby fans “a lot of pleasure and pride”, to quote the Princess Royal. Now would be a good time to give something back by supporting his charity, writes Angus Robertson.

The Sports Personality of the Year 2019 will be remembered for a number of reasons, not least for the captain of the English Cricket team Ben Stokes winning the main award. The public voted the world-class all-rounder as winner after he won the World Cup this year with a ‘super over‘ victory over New Zealand. Stokes also reached an unbeaten 135 in the one-wicket, third Ashes test victory against Australia.

There wasn’t a dry eye at the awards in Aberdeen when Scotland rugby legend Doddie Weir was awarded the Helen Rollason Award, which recognises outstanding achievement in the face of adversity. Doddie has been battling motor neurone disease since 2016 and has launched a charity to research the disease and improve the lives of people with MND.

READ MORE: Emotional Doddie Weir given standing ovation at BBC Sports Personality of the Year

READ MORE: Doddie Weir: ‘You go home and Google on the computer on how to try and stay alive’

The Princess Royal, who is patron of Scottish Rugby, presented Doddie with the award saying: ”You’ve given a lot of pleasure and pride over the years of your playing for Scotland, and we’re very grateful of that. I know what a difference you have made to the understanding of MND, its impact and your ability to fund research. For that, we’re all extremely grateful.”

If you haven’t already, now would be perfect time to support Doddie and his charity by visiting www.myname5doddie.co.uk