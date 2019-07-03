Doddie Weir is an inspiration and a national hero – leader comment

Doddie Weir was yesterday presented with an OBE for services to rugby, motor neurone disease research and the Borders community. The former Scottish rugby star has become a national hero through his response to developing the incurable disease.

“My attitude is that you should do what you can today and worry about tomorrow when it comes. This is the card I’ve been dealt so I’ve just got to crack on.”

The words of Doddie Weir, from the website of his charity, the My Name’5 Doddie Foundation, say much about the spirit of a Scottish sporting hero whose extraordinary openness, honesty and courage following his motor neurone disease (MND) diagnosis is an inspiration to all.

Weir was yesterday presented with an OBE awarded for services to rugby, MND research and the Borders community from Queen Elizabeth at a ceremony at the Palace of Holyroodhouse.

Scots rugby fans developed a special fondness for his distinctive, direct style of playing the game during a career that saw him win 61 caps and two club championships with Melrose and Newcastle and play on the 1997 British and Irish Lions tour to South Africa.

Now, with an attitude in the face of the greatest adversity typified by the sartorial style of his multi-coloured tartan suits, he is winning over the hearts and minds of the entire nation.

