Denis Law in action for Manchester United against Luton Town in 1971 (Picture: Bangay/Express/Getty Images)

Given the Aberdeen-born Law, who unveiled his own statue in his home city yesterday, is a former European footballer of the year and Scotland’s only winner of a Ballon d'Or, he undoubtedly has a strong claim.

After all, he scored 237 goals in 404 games for Manchester United and also holds the record for the most number of goals for Scotland, 30, jointly with Kenny Dalglish.

But many would contend that Dalglish, who scored 172 goals in 515 Liverpool appearances and 167 in 320 games for Cetlic, is the ‘GOAT’ of the Scottish men’s game. And his supporters presumably include the player often regarded as the world’s greatest of all time, Pele, given Dalglish was the only Scot on his 2004 list of the top 100 “greatest living footballers”.

But what of the current men’s international team? Is John Souttar’s header against Denmark just the start of his goal-scoring exploits from defence? Will Che Adams’ obvious talents flourish? Will John McGinn keep on scoring?

Scotland awaits, with bated breath, for our next greatest player ever.

