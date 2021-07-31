Nurse Lorraine Mooney gives a vaccination to a member of the public in the car park of Crieff Community Hospital (Picture: Andrew Milligan/PA)

As usual, it was all about Ms Sturgeon but actually the statistics matter a great deal more. The key lesson is that in order to reach the substantial numbers of unvaccinated people in Scotland – particularly in younger age groups – exhortations from a politician and a professor have long since passed their sell-by date.

I have argued throughout that greater localisation would have been more effective than a pan-Scotland approach which created endless anomalies while eventually falling on many deaf ears.

Sign up to our Opinion newsletter Sign up to our Opinion newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It also creates a degree of inflexibility which – as in everything from ferry travel to the awful case of Claire Herriot – leads to a denial of humane common sense.

We fell behind on vaccinations because it took too long to decentralise and to make them more available to people who had no antagonism but did not find it particularly easy to access them.

The use of community influencers has also been shown to be crucial to uptake. With these lessons applied, targets might be achieved.

Meantime, the return of students must be pre-empted as a threat, given the grim results of last year’s unpreparedness. There is an absolute responsibility to ensure availability to every student on every campus, so there can be no explanation for non-vaccination other than a point-blank refusal.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.