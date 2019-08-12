Claire McKee and Mark Hamilton: New mothers returning to work need more protection

Returning to work after maternity leave can be a daunting prospect for new mothers. Best employment practice (and good business sense) dictates that it is important for women to feel valued and supported upon their return. Unfortunately, despite these “enlightened times”, this is not the experience of many women.

A joint study by the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS) and the Equality and Human Rights Commission in 2016 found that one in nine women returning to work after maternity leave were fired, made redundant or treated in a manner which forced them to leave their job. It also found that as many as 54,000 women every year were losing their jobs as a result of pregnancy or maternity leave.

In January 2019 BEIS launched a consultation seeking views on plans to help protect new mums returning to work from the risk of redundancy. Currently there is some additional protection during maternity leave. If their position is made redundant during maternity leave, mothers are entitled to be offered a suitable alternative vacancy (if available) in priority over other affected employees. The consultation considered extending this protection to cover the full period of pregnancy and up to six months after their return to work.

To encourage more parents to share care equally, the consultation also sought views on whether similar protection should be offered to parents upon their return from adoption leave and shared parental leave (SPL).

As you might expect, the Women and Equalities Select Committee (the Committee) supported the proposed extension and called on the government to implement the proposals as soon as possible. The Committee also voiced strong opinion that the time limit for claimants wishing to pursue claims for pregnancy and maternity discrimination in the Employment Tribunals should be extended from three to six months.

In May this year, the Chair of the Committee introduced a 10-minute Rule Bill in the House of Commons which would go considerably further. If it became law it would prohibit redundancy during maternity leave and for six months afterwards, except in limited circumstances. It would also apply these protections to women who experience a stillbirth or miscarriage.

Last month, BEIS published its response to the consultation. In its response, the government has committed to bring forward legislation to implement its proposals “when Parliamentary time allows”. When this might be remains to be seen, given competing calls on Parliamentary time!

The new legislation will provide that redundancy protection applies from the point an employee notifies an employer of her pregnancy, whether orally or in writing. As anticipated, the government will also extend the redundancy protection period for six months after a new mother has returned to work.

Similar provision will be made for those parents returning from adoption leave and SPL (although that might require a different approach). Although there was significant support from the consultation respondents for extending protections, concerns were raised that protecting new mothers meant that other individuals were at a higher risk of being selected for redundancy. These views appeared to be the minority.

The consultation responses suggested that, although a significant volume of guidance has been published for women and employers on the topic of returning from maternity leave, this is perhaps not readily available to all women or to smaller employers who were not always aware of the guidance or where they should look for it. The government has therefore committed to raise awareness of rights and obligations by establishing a taskforce of employer and family representative groups to make recommendations on what improvements can be made to the information available to employers and families on pregnancy and maternity discrimination. It will also develop an action plan on what steps government and other organisations can take to make it easier for pregnant women and new mothers to stay in work.

On this note there have also been proposals to extend time limits for claims for pregnancy and maternity discrimination, but this will now be dealt with separately as part of the potential changes to harassment legislation. Proposals to change this legislation have arisen out of the various #metoo campaigns and are currently being consulted upon.

Claire McKee is an associate and Mark Hamilton is a partner with Dentons