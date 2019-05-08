Carl Benjamin is despicable – leader comment

Ukip European election candidate Carl Benjamin thinks its funny to talk about raping Labour MP Jess Phillips. All decent people must make it absolutely clear how wrong he is.

Carl Benjamin is an unquestionably despicable person.

The Ukip European election candidate tweeted he “wouldn’t even rape” Labour MP Jess Phillips, then later suggested that he might, comments which are now being investigated by the police.

Benjamin claims this was a joke. Any decent human being knows threats of sexual violence are not funny. If you do not, you are not a decent human being.

In Phillips’ case, this is particularly important because she is an MP. If politicians start trying to intimidate each other, that is a threat to democracy.

READ MORE: Former Ukip leader Nigel Farage quits party

And far too many female politicians have received vile misogynistic hate mail and threats in recent years.

Ukip has attempted to defend Benjamin. While it continues to do so, no one should vote for them.

There is a risk this kind of behaviour becomes normalised, that even those who disagree start to shrug their shoulders in dismay but do little else.

All decent people must abandon their innate politeness and make it clear that Benjamin and others like him are repulsive, contemptible and unworthy of anyone’s attention.

READ MORE: ‘Behead the political class’: Ukip and Tommy Robinson prepare for Euro elections – Paris Gourtsoyannis