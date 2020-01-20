Brian Monteith: To get back into power, the Scottish Conservatives must be ready to compromise

It is encouraging to see the two contenders for leadership of the Scottish Conservative and Unionist Party actually talking about developing policies.

It remains to be seen if where they admit being willing to take their party will actually amount to a difference between them.

Thus far Jackson Carlaw has promoted removing the tax difference between Scotland’s middle earners with the rest of the UK, ending the car park tax and engaging an extra 2,000 teachers. For Conservatives this is motherhood and apple pie, which suggests his opponent Michele Ballantyne would likely agree with all of it.

Carlaw has gone further by promising a complete policy review to suggest he is open to change. Another (less charitable) way of looking at it is to say he still does not know (or maybe wish to reveal) what he really believes in other than the Union is good and socialism is bad. Having a review without stating the philosophy that drives would allow any leader the comfort of not being pinned down on policies that Tory members would find hard to swallow and possibly have no opportunity to reject.

It elevates the risk of a new leader proposing some real shockers – like accepting free tuition fees or nationalising Scotrail; just two policies the party has been consistent in opposing over many years.

The issue of tuition fees is interesting because from 31 January the EU laws that ensure our kith and kin from England, Wales and Northern Ireland are charged fees as if they come from Japan or the United States – but EU students from Germany or Spain pay nothing – will no longer apply. The question must surely be for any unionist party worthy of that soubriquet is “should students from the rest of the UK continue to be charged tuition fees”, especially as it is the Scottish Government’s intention to continue to make it free for students from EU member states? What would Carlaw or Ballantyne do if in government?

Ballantyne launches her campaign today and may yet reveal something more unusual or challenging to those of a sensitive disposition – or maybe not. Maybe she’s more canny and less abrasive than her partisan critics have sought to pigeon-hole her. We shall see.

The bigger problem both candidates will face, and which clearly flummoxed Ruth Davidson, is how can the Conservatives get into power? What can make them not just electable but acceptable to a wider constituency than their own supporters?

It will be hard enough for Carlaw and Ballantyne to make the party electable in the relatively short time remaining before the elections so they become the largest party at Holyrood – the deeper challenge is they must actually go further and make the party acceptable to the other unionist parties so that a deal can be struck after the election that allows them to form a unionist administration.

It’s not as if the three main parties are going to come to an arrangement to divide up the Holyrood constituencies where they are best placed to defeat the SNP amongst themselves.

In the nature of any negotiations that might take place Ballantyne or Carlaw must be willing to trade with the leaders of the Liberal Democrat and Labour parties to form either a minority administration that exists under a comfort and supply arrangement (much as Annabel Goldie gave Alex Salmond in 2007) – or enter into a formal coalition, as existed between Labour and the Liberal Democrats between 1999-2007. To achieve either outcome would likely mean some Tory policies having to be jettisoned – and agreeing to accept some policies of their unionist opponents.

To effect such a manoeuvre requires Carlaw or Ballantyne not just a willingness to bend, but also some strategic foresight to include in advance of the election policies that demonstrate the unionist parties have more in common than the issues that divide them. Politically it means establishing there is common ground that allows them to overcome their differences so that putting country before party can become possible.

Ballantyne and Carlaw might therefore want to scour the recent manifestoes of Labour and Lib Dems to see what they could adopt, especially if such policies would help reshape the Scot’s Tories’ public perception. If getting into government eventually requires alleviating the impact of the social security cap that brought about the unjust label of “rape clause” then surely it makes better sense politically to take the credit by offering the policy in the first place? Given the SNP has carped on about the alleged injustice (over a policy that was itself designed to mend an injustice from the possible consequence of rape) – but cynically has preferred to do nothing when it has the power to do so – so the grievance can be nursed – a Tory commitment to finance the ending of the policy in Scotland would completely wrong-foot its holier-than-thou critics.

I have always thought that promoting greater devolution to people in their neighbourhoods by giving more powers to community councils, with real budgets they can direct (even if the disbursement remains through the local authority) could be invigorating – and politically popular. Certainly the restoration of local authority funding to a more healthy level should find favour across the unionist parties whose members are often activists at that local level.

Likewise the development of a Union Infrastructure Fund in partnership with the UK government – something that secessionists could never sign up to – could also be an attractive representation of what unionist political harmony might deliver. Such a fund could be used to complete the dualling of the A1 on both sides of the border and finance upgrades to the A75 – which is a vital road for traffic from Northern Ireland reaching UK and European markets.

Whatever the policies that Carlaw and Ballantyne suggest they support and how pliable they can be to make deals with unionist opponents, the first stage to success is likely to require muting any attacks aimed at other unionist parties while turning up the volume on the public service failings of the SNP. Is either contender up to these challenges? Tory members and the media will need to press them hard to find out. The success or failure of devolution may rest on their answers.

Brian Monteith MEP is Chief Whip of the Brexit Party in the European Parliament and a former Scottish Conservative MSP at Holyrood