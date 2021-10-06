Sea freight could become a more attractive option amid rising fuel costs, says Kenny MacAskill (Picture: Scott Barbour/Getty Images)

For long Scotland was in the latter category, building great ships and sailing the Seven Seas. Recently, though, it’s been the former as maritime links have shrunk and then the Rosyth direct service to Europe ended in 2010.

But with Brexit beckoning, you’d have thought steps to prepare for difficulties would have been embarked upon. Ireland, foreseeing greater issues at customs than just delays, expanded its maritime links.

Existing services were added to and options established. Dublin, Rosslare and Cork have passenger ferry services to France and Spain, with additional freight-only services going there and also to the Low Countries. Brexit has happened but Ireland was ready and prepared.

Old road freight habits also began to change among those in the north of the island, who would previously have taken the short North Channel crossing to Scotland and then the motorway to ports in the south of England. Now it’s a direct service to the Continent, allowing goods and passengers in as well as out.

South of the Border, some steps – many as solid as a landlubber on a stormy sea – were taken, from lorry parks at Dover to costly failed attempts to reopen ports.

But in Scotland there seems to have been precisely nothing. Brexit came, as did Covid, and Rosyth became a dock for berthed cruise liners. Scottish exporters struggled to get their goods out whether through Hull or more distant English Channel ports. It wasn’t just customs but distance and delay.

And that was even before the current driver and fuel shortages hit. The former had been coming and you’d have thought steps to address it would have been made.

One way of dealing with it is by sending what’s termed “unaccompanied freight”. That simply means you put the trailer or container on a ferry and no driver’s needed. Cost may have been an obstacle for using sea freight but as fuel shortages bite – and we’re told higher fuel prices are here to stay – it may prove to be cheaper than road or rail alternatives.

So why has nothing been done? The Scottish government say they support it, but it has to be commercial. But if that were applied to rail we’d probably only have the Glasgow-Edinburgh line operating.

Road travel is already subsidised, as we pay to construct the motorway network and that’s not an inconsiderable amount. So why can’t we do as in Ireland and provide some incentives for a maritime motorway?

Funding used to be available through the EU and it’s incumbent on the UK government to detail what support will now be available for ports and operators. A port that actually operates is of more urgent need to Scotland than a freeport.

Before and during May’s Scottish elections, the Greens promoted the re-opening of routes from Rosyth. It’s time they delivered continental ferry services for the country, not just ministerial limos for themselves.

Kenny MacAskill is Alba Party MP for East Lothian

