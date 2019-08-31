Brexit: Too late in the day for stunts in courtroom – Brian Wilson

Until proven otherwise, it is best to regard court actions aimed at thwarting political decisions as stunts rather than serious propositions.

While it may boost the egos of a few MPs to provide sound-bites outside the Court of Session or Supreme Court, it remains a long-odds chance that judges will intervene in matters of political controversy.

On the whole, that is a good thing.

In the case of Brexit, it is too late for stunts or reliance upon quixotic judges and courtroom dramas.

For those opposed to “no deal”, enough time has been wasted on procedural devices which have led absolutely nowhere – a complete failure of opposition.

There is a continuing fault-line which must be resolved without further diversion between those opposed to “no deal” while accepting the principle of leaving the European Union and others still using opposition to “no deal” as cover for reversing Brexit altogether – or, in Scottish terms, maximizing the chaos through which they think they can advance another cause.

Quite simply, there are a crucial number of Tory MPs who will oppose No Deal but will not be part of any wider objective.

Whatever tactic is arrived at, it must accommodate that reality or else it will fail.

While the early proroguing of Parliament may be a disgrace and a scandal, it is also likely to be the reality and may offer MPs only one more shot at stopping “no deal”.

The only sure route is to support the best available deal on offer.

That has been the reality for the past nine months.

Those who continue to ignore it in pursuit of some illusory third way will have earned the harsh judgment of history.