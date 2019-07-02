Brexit must not trash the UK’s liberal values – leader comment

Liberalism is a major ideological selling point of the UK for many in Scotland and beyond.

The extraordinary protests in Hong Kong – including the storming of its parliament’s chamber by protesters who raised the British colonial flag – are a sign of the strength of feeling about the gradual erosion of liberal democracy as Beijing seeks to exert greater control.

Democracy and the rule of law are taken for granted by many in the UK but are burning issues for those facing life without them. The spark for the demonstrations may sound reasonable – China wants to be able to extradite people wanted for crimes from Hong Kong to the mainland – given both territories are part of the same country, until one considers China’s record of detaining and torturing people considered to be dissidents.

Liberal values are under attack on a number of fronts around the world but, as Liberal Democrat leadership contender Jo Swinson points out today, this is inspiring many to rally to their defence.

Her party has seen a surge in support amid the turmoil over Brexit, but not everyone who voted to leave the European Union is illiberal in the broadest sense of the word, even if Nigel Farage, Vladimir Putin and others would like to think so.

And so it was heartening that Boris Johnson, who some fear will be a British Donald Trump, repeated his attack on Putin’s claim that liberalism is obsolete. Writing in his weekly Telegraph column, Johnson said that the UK was the best modern example of the “triumph of liberal values”. Doubtless, some will find it hard to trust a politician sacked twice for dishonesty. Others will dispute the jingoistic claim that Britain is the “best” example.

But it at least offers some hope that Brexit Britain under Johnson will not go down the dangerous path towards full-blown populism, a credo opposed by the vast majority of Scots, including Nationalists.

Part of the SNP’s strategy has been to emphasise the political divide between Scotland and the rest of the UK, to create an ‘independent state of mind’ before an actual state, so it made sense for International Trade Secretary Liam Fox to warn that a no-deal Brexit poses a threat to the union. But that’s not really a reason for Nationalists to celebrate.

If Scotland is to become an independent nation, it would be better for all concerned if it did so because people were convinced by a positive vision, not scared into it by a slide towards anything remotely like the grim future that appears to await the people of Hong Kong.