Brexit exposes a big difference between Amber Rudd and Ruth Davidson – Angus Robertson

Amongst the current Brexit maelstrom, we have seen the resignation of the most prominent moderate in Boris Johnson’s cabinet, Amber Rudd.

Not only has she resigned from the Cabinet, she has resigned the Tory whip. Unlike Ruth Davidson, who pledged her continuing support to BoJo and his Government when she recently stood down as Scots Tory leader, Amber Rudd has really had enough.

In her letter to the PM on Saturday, Rudd told Johnson that she “no longer” believed “leaving with a deal is the Government’s main objective”. Her resignation came only a few day after Boris Johnson’s brother resigned saying he was “torn between family loyalty and the national interest”.

Amber Rudd previously resigned as Home Secretary over the Windrush Scandal, which saw people who were wrongly detained, denied legal rights, threatened with deportation, and, in at least 83 cases, wrongly deported from the UK by the Home Office. Many columnists have been scathing about her, including her naiveté in joining Boris Johnson’s Government.

That is undoubtedly true, but I still wish her well. She is approachable, down to earth and has a wicked sense of humour. Hopefully she will speak out against the kamikaze Brexit being pursued by BoJo and his zealots.